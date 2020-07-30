LETTER: Groups distance selves from founders

I was surprised to read that the Sierra Club has publicly disowned its founding father, pioneer environmentalist John Muir, because of his apparently well-known racist views. I didn’t know that about him, but his positive contributions are certainly well-known, especially his role in our national park system’s birth and development. Racism properly diminishes - to some, wipes out - the pluses, hence the erasure. See washingtonpost.com for the July 22 story.
A few days earlier, another pioneer was thrown under the bus by the organization she founded, Planned Parenthood. I’ve seen just one media mention of that. A contemporary of Muir, she was well-known for her advocacy of birth control, now enormously popular, but also of eugenics, the limiting of reproduction among “undesirable” groups. The latter cause is the reason given by present-day Planned Parenthood for its dumping of her. They know the power of political correctness.
Sanger was a supporter but not an advocate of abortion, reminding me of Bill Clinton’s “safe, legal and rare” mantra, a position well short of wife Hillary’s and nearly all of today’s Democratic office holders and wannabes. Sanger died in 1966, seven years prior to Roe v. Wade, the decision that has enabled to the n-th degree her dream of reducing if not wiping out many of her least favored. Would she have been seen carrying a “Black babies’ lives matter” poster fifty-some years later? No. Come to think of it, there aren’t many of those visible in the media. Why?
Thomas W. Shilgalis, Lisle
