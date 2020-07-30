LETTER: Groups distance selves from founders

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was surprised to read that the Sierra Club has publicly disowned its founding father, pioneer environmentalist John Muir, because of his apparently well-known racist views. I didn’t know that about him, but his positive contributions are certainly well-known, especially his role in our national park system’s birth and development. Racism properly diminishes - to some, wipes out - the pluses, hence the erasure. See washingtonpost.com for the July 22 story.

A few days earlier, another pioneer was thrown under the bus by the organization she founded, Planned Parenthood. I’ve seen just one media mention of that. A contemporary of Muir, she was well-known for her advocacy of birth control, now enormously popular, but also of eugenics, the limiting of reproduction among “undesirable” groups. The latter cause is the reason given by present-day Planned Parenthood for its dumping of her. They know the power of political correctness.