LETTER: Gunderson an advocate, world-changer

It is my honor to support Jackie Gunderson as the representative of District 9 on the McLean County Board. In the four years I have known Jackie, she has been nothing short of an advocate for all people and a world-changer. She is a fierce ally and will be a natural when it comes to witnessing another’s issues and then diligently working to right any wrongs. Jackie is the powerful, wise, and compassionate leader we need on our county board.
Cara McMorris, Normal
