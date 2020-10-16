 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Gunderson an advocate, world-changer
0 comments

LETTER: Gunderson an advocate, world-changer

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

It is my honor to support Jackie Gunderson as the representative of District 9 on the McLean County Board. In the four years I have known Jackie, she has been nothing short of an advocate for all people and a world-changer. She is a fierce ally and will be a natural when it comes to witnessing another’s issues and then diligently working to right any wrongs. Jackie is the powerful, wise, and compassionate leader we need on our county board.

Cara McMorris, Normal

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News