LETTER: Gunderson embodies needed character

Jackie Gunderson is running as a first-time candidate for County Board District 9. I value Jackie’s dedication to ensuring the rights for our residents who do not have a voice or feel that their voice is not heard. McLean County needs people who will challenge the status quo and think outside the box. Over the past seven years, I have had the privilege to work with Jackie as she serves as director of the Penguin Project of McLean County (a theatrical troupe of young persons with disabilities who perform Broadway musicals).

Jackie is not just the director; she doesn’t just write a plan and walk away. She works with each individual and parents to adapt the plan so they can excel. Her educational background in special education has helped provide her with the tools necessary to think outside the box. In her position at Illinois State in the Purchasing Department she deals with budgets, acquisitions, the bidding process which translates into keeping a watchful eye on the county budget and ways to stretch a dollar. She will bring that same focus to all members of McLean County

Leadership, integrity, and sensibility. These characteristics are vitally important when selecting who to vote for November 3. Jackie Gunderson embodies these characteristics.

Dee Wilson, President

Penguin Project McLean County

