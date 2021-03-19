LETTER: Gunderson for mayor in Bloomington

For over a decade I have known and grown with Mayoral Candidate, Jackie Gunderson.

Whether brawling on the roller derby rink for charitable causes, leading to help develop young minds with the Penguin Project, or her candidacy for The McLean County Board, Jackie has shown that her commitment to our community is unquestionable.

When the bus broke down on their wedding day, unable to deliver the wedding party to the reception, Jackie and Cecil could only laugh and chalk it up to the first instance of “Gunderson Luck” in their union; going on to make a wonderful evening of memories. I’ll tell you that in my eight years working weddings and events, very few have shown such resilience.

What makes her stand out as the candidate for me was her response to addressing the homelessness crisis we stand at the door of. With this pandemic plunging so many deep into debt, and the moratorium on evictions drawing to a close, to brush off this emerging crisis as something “beyond the scope of local government” is not the answer I am looking for. Jackie wants to act immediately to curb the crisis in its tracks. I want my mayor to be proactive in addressing our community’s needs.