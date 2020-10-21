LETTER: Gunderson will be voice for those in need

I voted for Jackie Gunderson, McLean County Board, District 9.
I have witnessed her leadership as the director for the Penguin Project of McLean County www.penguinprojectmclean.org.
For six months the Penguin staff volunteer to bring a life changing theatrical experience to a group of 90 kids and young adults of a variety of abilities and challenges, who might not otherwise have that opportunity within our community. I have seen in Jackie the ability to be straightforward but tactful. She is someone that firmly expects respect and fair play from all sides. Jackie sets boundaries while also energetically creating an atmosphere of joy and heartwarming kindness.
Jackie will serve our county as someone who can earnestly listen to everyone’s concerns and be the voice for those that face challenges in being heard.
Liz McGinn, Bloomington
