LETTER: Gunderson will bring hope as mayor

I am writing to express my support for candidate Jackie Gunderson for mayor of Bloomington. As seen in the recent WGLT debate, Gunderson has proved her clear understanding of the concerns of our community and her ability to turn that understanding into action.

Gunderson is an advocate for putting people first. In fact, she is running alongside a slate of other progressive candidates called the People First Coalition. These candidates include Willie Holton Halbert for Ward 3, Patrick Lawler for Ward 5, and Kelby Cumpston for Ward 7.

Like these other candidates, Gunderson is an advocate in both her personal and professional life. She has committed her time to organizations that ensure opportunities for individuals with disabilities like the Penguin Project and Special Olympics. Gunderson intends to prioritize bringing the city of Bloomington to meet ADA requirements (currently Bloomington is not in compliance with federal law promoting access for all individuals).