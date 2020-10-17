LETTER: Gunderson will represent proudly

I am writing to encourage my neighbors to vote for Jackie Gunderson to represent the residents of District 9 on the McLean County Board in this election.
Jackie has shared that she considers it her duty to pour her energy back into the community that has blessed her. I have seen her in action. Her passion, creativity, and commitment are incredible. She places a high value on personal character and community involvement.
I have known Jackie Gunderson in her volunteer roles with Healing Rides Ministry and her church youth group. I have also known her in her individual dodgeball fundraising role with the Autism Society of McLean County. In addition, I have seen Jackie in her role as director of the Penguin Project of McLean County. Jackie has, indeed, poured herself into our community.
In these roles, I see her seeking out information, I see her asking important questions, and I see her encouraging transparency. In all of these roles, I have witnessed her encourage a tone and environment where everyone is represented and heard. I want all of the residents in McLean county to have a voice;
I want them all to be represented. Jackie Gunderson will proudly represent my neighbors in District 9.
Kristin Techmanski, Bloomington
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!