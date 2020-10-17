LETTER: Gunderson will represent proudly

I am writing to encourage my neighbors to vote for Jackie Gunderson to represent the residents of District 9 on the McLean County Board in this election.

Jackie has shared that she considers it her duty to pour her energy back into the community that has blessed her. I have seen her in action. Her passion, creativity, and commitment are incredible. She places a high value on personal character and community involvement.

I have known Jackie Gunderson in her volunteer roles with Healing Rides Ministry and her church youth group. I have also known her in her individual dodgeball fundraising role with the Autism Society of McLean County. In addition, I have seen Jackie in her role as director of the Penguin Project of McLean County. Jackie has, indeed, poured herself into our community.

In these roles, I see her seeking out information, I see her asking important questions, and I see her encouraging transparency. In all of these roles, I have witnessed her encourage a tone and environment where everyone is represented and heard. I want all of the residents in McLean county to have a voice;

I want them all to be represented. Jackie Gunderson will proudly represent my neighbors in District 9.

Kristin Techmanski, Bloomington

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0