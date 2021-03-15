LETTER: Halbert devoted to public

I want to call your attention to a truly remarkable woman in our midst. What makes Willie Holton Halbert such an outstanding member of our community is how she has devoted her life to serving all of us – the people of Bloomington-Normal.

When Willie devotes her time and boundless energy to a particular cause, she goes all the way:

In prioritizing our children, Willie has worked hard with the YWCA, the 4H-Club, and with various other community organizations presenting youth classes on financial responsibility, cooking, and life skills. She motivates young people to give back to their community as active citizens.

Recognizing the crippling impacts of poverty, racial injustice and social inequity, Willie has been an ardent fighter for justice. She worked for the Illinois Department of Corrections for over 25 years as assistant superintendent of parole. As a volunteer, she has freely given her time and energy to the NAACP, the Not-In-Our-Town movement, and the Home Sweet Home Ministries. She currently serves on the board of the Mid-Illini Credit Union which strives to make affordable credit available to our entire community.