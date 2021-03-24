LETTER: Halbert for Bloomington council

Vote for Willie Holton Halbert for Bloomington City Council-Ward 3. Willie's motto is "Together we can make a difference."

Willie is an honest individual with integrity and a strong sense of fairness. She has lived, served and volunteered in Bloomington for over 40 years. If I had to choose two words to describe her, it would be dedicated and committed.

Willie has served on Bloomington's Human Relations Committee for 12 years and is presently on the Board of Mid Illini Credit Union. She is second vice president of the NAACP and supports equity and inclusion for all. She has concern for others and seeks ways to improve life for those in our community. She is active in her church and regularly works in its food pantry.

As a retiree from IL DOC, she is a strong supporter of public safety and protection for all resident of our community. Other issues of concern to her range from mental health services to buying and building locally and repairing/improving our roads. She is a recent recipient of YWCA 2020 Women of Distinction Award, Professional Women of McLean County “Empowerment Award,” and 2020 Week-25 Women in Leadership Award. She is also an author and motivational speaker.