LETTER: Harris is a wise choice

Last fall I was knocking on doors, passing nominating petitions to run as a an 18th district Democratic Convention delegate for Senator Kamala Harris for President. Many friends helped. Normal Council member Chemberly Cummings and I were both on Harris’ slate.

The day I was en route to Chicago to turn in our petitions, she withdrew. I was disappointed, as I had great expectations for this talented woman.

Former Vice President Joe Biden made a wise choice. Harris’ immigrant parents and diversity speak to who we are as a nation. With the current and critical debate about law enforcement, hopefully this former prosecutor can lead reasoned discussion, with appropriate respect for all sides. Eliminating private prisons and more job training for low level offenders are excellent first steps she advocates. She’s spoken out against detaining children at the border and separating them from their parents.

As California’s Attorney General, she prosecuted predatory payday lenders and won a $25 billion settlement against mega-mortgage for home-owners.

Harris will not be simply a stand-in; she’ll be active in policy making. I commend Biden for his choice.

Mike Matejka, Normal

