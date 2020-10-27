LETTER: Healthcare heart of Londrigan campaign

COVID-19 put the need for every American to have affordable, accessible healthcare on the ballot this November. President Trump has repeatedly tried to kill the Affordable Care Act, while having no plan to replace it, and Representative Davis supported him on every vote. Betsy Londrigan has made protecting and expanding health insurance the heart of her campaign.
But something more important even than our healthcare is also on the ballot: our democracy. Trump has been undermining the foundations of our democracy since he first began to run, in 2015. He's suggested that non-white immigrants are second-class citizens, forgetting that everyone except American Indians arrived here via immigration. He's attacked press critical of him as purveyors of fake news. As Corona deaths rose in July, Trump ordered that hospitals no longer send their reports to the CDC, to keep the American public in the dark.
As the election loomed, Trump began to undermine public faith in the electoral process. He cast doubts on whether the Post Office would be able to deliver mail-in ballots in time, and then appointed a new Postmaster General to cripple the Post Office. He refused to repudiate the California Republicans who put out their own ballot collection boxes, a felony. He called on his supporters to go to the polls to "monitor" them, i.e., intimidate voters of color. Now he will not assure us that he will step down if he loses the election. Worst of all, he has continually sown mistrust and fear of our fellow citizens.
Davis is now honorary co-chair of Trump's re-election campaign. Thus Davis supports another four years of a president incredibly ignorant, incompetent, and uncaring, who neither understands nor upholds our democracy. On November 3 please vote with me for Betsy Londrigan, for our health care and for our democracy.
Meredith Schroeer, Normal
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!