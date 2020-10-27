LETTER: Healthcare heart of Londrigan campaign

COVID-19 put the need for every American to have affordable, accessible healthcare on the ballot this November. President Trump has repeatedly tried to kill the Affordable Care Act, while having no plan to replace it, and Representative Davis supported him on every vote. Betsy Londrigan has made protecting and expanding health insurance the heart of her campaign.

But something more important even than our healthcare is also on the ballot: our democracy. Trump has been undermining the foundations of our democracy since he first began to run, in 2015. He's suggested that non-white immigrants are second-class citizens, forgetting that everyone except American Indians arrived here via immigration. He's attacked press critical of him as purveyors of fake news. As Corona deaths rose in July, Trump ordered that hospitals no longer send their reports to the CDC, to keep the American public in the dark.