LETTER: Helping natural for Bluminshine

I’ve known David Bluminshine for around six years. David is very passionate about everything he does. He works with special needs children with Unit 5, which I feel says a lot for David’s character. He is very patient, kind, and a peaceful person. When he is passionate about something he sees it through and doesn’t give up.

David has been realtor so helping people comes very natural for him. His desire is to keep our town of Normal free of debt. I believe he will work very hard to pay off any debt before acquiring another. He wants to improve our city streets which is very important to our safety.

In finishing I’d like to say that David is strong in his faith which keeps him going forward with leadership to make a difference.

Randa Stanek, Normal

