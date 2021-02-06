LETTER: Hillary was to blame for Trump

As an avid reader of the Pantagraph and your letters to the editor, I don't know if I should grin or grimace as I read what I do. The focus since the election has been overwhelmingly against Donald Trump, but I've never read anything about why he was elected. Two reasons, the first of which is the general apathy of the average American. We care more about being entertained than about what our government is doing. Shame on us. As the old saying goes, we'll fall for anything because we stand for nothing.

The second reason, and the key as to why Trump was elected, is simply expressed in the name Hillary Clinton. Out of all the candidates the Democrats offered, she is the only one Trump could have beaten. He was an unknown in politics and she was well known. However, what was unknown about her, should give pause and thank our voters for rejecting her.

Remember her staff destroying cell phones, or bleaching computers, or shredding documents? How about the Clinton foundation, the ties to a former British spy, the use of a personal computer to conduct government business, and her claims to have left the political arena completely broke and in heavy debt, yet is a multi millionaire. How did all that happen?