LETTER: History book demonizes our founders

The nation is embroiled in divisiveness. The filming of a despicable choking of an arrested minority man resulted in one of the most viralistic posts in internet history. The world recoiled and rioting began.

The genre of concern was racial -- that is, the cruel and fatal treatment of a man of color. Thousands poured into the streets. The victim became an international hero (posthumously).

Unfortunately, anti-American, Marxist groups seized control and turned peaceful protests into rioting, looting, fire-setting, and combat with police. In time, race was eclipsed as skilled revolutionaries and extreme leftist forces seized control. Widespread violence resulted.

How did this happen? How did youth, across the nation, come to burn flags and generally perceive our democracy as a negative thing? One reason is this -- a very popular history text has been used in colleges and many high schools. It's Professor Howard Zinn's, "A People's History of The United States. " This history has demonized our founders. His 688-page highly influential tome has poisoned youth and others. Millions have been inflamed against our national ideals and courageous founders. The chickens are now coming home to roost.