LETTER: History isn't the same for Republicans

As a mathematician and history-lover, I feel that I need to comment on recent claims by Republican leaders trying to justify their decision to refuse to consider President Obama’s Supreme Court nomination in the 2016 election year, but to push through Donald Trump’s nominee this year.

Senators McConnell and Cruz have claimed that “history shows” that nominations in an election year by a President whose party does not control the Senate has little chance of passing, claiming that such nominations have succeeded only two times in 10 attempts in the past. But this data comes almost entirely from a single year, in a situation vastly different from any other. According to the chart on Supreme Court nominations on the U.S. Senate website (senate.gov), President John Tyler (of “Tippecanoe and Tyler too” fame) made a whopping nine Supreme Court nominations in his final year in office, but only one was confirmed by the Senate. Tyler was elected vice president on the Whig party ticket in 1840, and became President when elected President Harrison died early in his term.