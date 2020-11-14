LETTER: Hold government to higher standard

Central Illinois has so far been less severely damaged by COVID-19 than much of the Nation. This is surprising given our continuing inexplicable failure here to practice popular sovereign self-governance of the people, by the people, and for the people.

For whatever reasons, all but a very few of us are still refusing to engage with our local governments and hold them publicly accountable through their annual open budget preparation, formal adoption, and enforcement process. Our refusal to do this has led to less than optimum government performance and generally reduced public trust and confidence in public policy.

The latter is sadly apparent in the inadequate seriousness, respectfulness, integrity, proactivity, thoroughness, and wisdom of citizen and business responses here to our COVID-19 public policy. I fear that we will soon pay a terrible price for this as virus transfers heat up nationally with dropping temperatures.

We must pressure our local governments to further strengthen the openness, inclusiveness, understandability, tone, interactivity, responsiveness, and competence of their annual budget process and to more meaningfully involve us in it. And we must insist on tailoring their annual external audit to advise and guide us in this regard.