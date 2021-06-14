LETTER: Honor country, condemn rioters

Our country's cemeteries are filled with those who gave a portion of their life to preserve our way of life. This is the reason you see all the American flags next to their grave. Many of us have family members who have American flags at their grave site.

The best way we can honor those is to be good citizens. We support the United States Constitution, which is the document that governs our country.

When our country violates the United States Constitution, it is dishonoring all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to preserve this document.

Those who invaded our nation's capital on January 6 violated our United States Constitution. Congress was in session to certify the Electoral College Votes from the 50 states in our union.

This is no way to excuse their conduct or whitewash their actions.

I hope everyone denounces the rioters and terrorists who invaded our nation's capital and were involved in an insurrection. This is the best way to honor all those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

Earl A. Rients, Pontiac

