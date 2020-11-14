LETTER: Honoring school board members

Since last March school board members across Illinois have faced uncertainty, fear, and loss. Faced with historic challenges, school boards have been forced to make many heart-wrenching decisions in response to a sometimes rapidly changing landscape. School board members meet these challenges with genuine concern for the children who are impacted by decisions, and with creativity and perseverance.

Nov. 15 marks the official statewide observance of School Board Members Day in Illinois. The honorary day is an opportunity for the community to show support and appreciation for boards of education and to acknowledge the board’s role in ensuring lasting educational opportunities for every child. These unpaid volunteers serve for the benefit of the students and the community. They are front-line education advocates providing a local voice and a local choice for the district.

Leadership, by definition, is the ability to motivate a group toward achieving a common goal or outcome. 2020 hasn’t changed the goals of our school leaders; they remain motivated to ensure all students have an opportunity for a quality education. The means for achieving these may have changed, but the primary objective remains: high-quality educational opportunities for each and every student.