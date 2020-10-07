LETTER: Hoping for leaders to rule wisely

Perry Klopfenstein’s letter (“Money destroys elective process,” Sept. 29) was timely and well-written. It appears to be reckless spending as he wrote.

Another destructive policy to elective process is to allow people to vote who are in the entitlement program. They pay no income taxes, but they spend taxpayers’ money; all taxpayers’ money – Republicans, Democrats and others. A lot of taxpayers are paying entitlement people to vote against them. The old saying applies here, “Don’t bite the hands that feed you.” The Bible says “those that will not work shall not eat.” II Thessalonians 3:10

The answer to this injustice is simply they are not to vote if they don’t work and pay taxes and are living off of taxpayers. Exceptions? Yes.

It appears that to offset this insane entitlement fiasco, people have formed political action committees – PACs. They donate to campaigns to benefit politicians running for political offices, to reach as many voters as funds will allow. They are not paying people to vote, but only asking for their vote.

Christians, keep praying for our rulers to rule wisely.

Dale Wiegand, Eureka

