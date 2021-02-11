LETTER: How about Eastland Village?

Wouldn’t it be great if the Eastland Mall could be turned into Eastland Village? I envision a multi-use complex, where families, couples, singles and the elderly could all live in individual condos which were formerly stores in the mall.

Wintery weather wouldn’t stop the residents and others from strolling the enclosed main street and other areas. How convenient that a workout facility (Planet Fitness) is already in place, as well as a coffee shop and food court. If a resident wakes up in the morning and needs a new outfit, shopping at Kohl's is very convenient. Maybe a small grocery store, drug store or branch of the library would be interested in a spot that had easy access both for residents and others. There’s plenty of parking, even for residents who have a motorhome or boat.