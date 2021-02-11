 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: How about Eastland Village?
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: How about Eastland Village?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

Wouldn’t it be great if the Eastland Mall could be turned into Eastland Village? I envision a multi-use complex, where families, couples, singles and the elderly could all live in individual condos which were formerly stores in the mall.

Wintery weather wouldn’t stop the residents and others from strolling the enclosed main street and other areas. How convenient that a workout facility (Planet Fitness) is already in place, as well as a coffee shop and food court. If a resident wakes up in the morning and needs a new outfit, shopping at Kohl's is very convenient. Maybe a small grocery store, drug store or branch of the library would be interested in a spot that had easy access both for residents and others. There’s plenty of parking, even for residents who have a motorhome or boat.

The shortage of available homes in the Bloomington Normal area creates an opportunity for such a community project and the location is fantastic.

Kelsea Eckert, Fleming Island, Florida (former Bloomington resident)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News