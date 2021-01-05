LETTER: How did Thiessen stop at 10 things?

Marc A. Thiessen’s column: Shame on him.

How could he possibly stop at 10 worst things Trump did and particularly stop at 2020?

How about all the families he tore apart and put their children in cages, moved their infants all over the U.S. and kept almost no records for the time they would be brought together again because he never intended to reuinite them.

How about the children who have lived here almost all of their life -- DACA? How about the millions of U.S. citizens who have gotten the virus and thousands who died - still going on - their blood and suffering on him. After all, he called it a hoax and never told us that he knew in January how bad this was.

How about ruining our reputation with almost all the other countries except Russiis, for which he shared classified info, ignored Russia putting a bounty on our service personnel and ignored them hacking into our government entities and businesses?

How about asking for a foreign adversary to help get him elected? I could go on and on and your columnist asks if the good outweighed the bad. Shame on him.

Beverly Poole, Bloomington

