LETTER: How many more will take their lives?

Officer Gunther Hashida defended the U.S. Capitol against the murderous, Trump-propelled horde on January 6. On Thursday, July 29, Officer Hashida became the third brave Capitol defender to die of suicide. How many more suicides will result from the horror unleashed by Trump on that day of infamy?

The ex-president commanded his followers to hunt down America's duly-elected political leaders and kill them, starting with Mike Pence and Nancy Pelosi. In their spit-flecked rage, the mob stomped several of their fellow rioters to death, and traumatized hundreds of legislators, staff, officers, and military. It is a miracle that America's top leadership was not lynched or beaten to death -- thanks to the brave officers who held the line.

The howling pack aimed to trample the Constitution, trash our magnificent Capitol, and crush the idea of America itself, but they failed spectacularly. Now, Trump's co-conspirators in Congress are trying to pretend it never happened. Some of the GOP congressmen and senators have good reason to fear that the January 6 commission will uncover evidence of their roles in the attack. No wonder they tried to block the commission.

I thank God for Adam Kinzinger and Liz Cheney, who are among only a handful of GOP legislators honoring their oath of office.

How many more will die because of what Trump has inflicted on our nation? How many will never recover from the PTSD of January 6? When will the ex-president be held accountable for his ghastly crimes? As the delta variant ravages the country, Trump could still save thousands of lives by urging his followers to get vaccinated. He himself has been fully vaccinated for months. Though Trump's star is fading quickly, he could still influence his base to get vaccinated, thus preventing many deaths.

He could. But he won't.

Larry Gaylord, Normal

