LETTER: Hypocrisy rules in Washington

Let's rewind to 1983. President Reagan was in his first term. He was Commander in Chief of our military. In Beirut. a car bomb killed 241 Marines. Mistakes were made by us for lack of military intelligence. No blame was placed, and soon, all was forgotten. Reagan was elected to a second term.

Now let's zip forward to 2012. Clinton was Secretary of State and Obama was our leader. An attack on our embassy at Benghazi took the lives of four Americans. Both Obama and Clinton were blamed, especially Clinton. Mistakes were made. She is still blamed by many today. She underwent hours and hours of intensive grilling from a Republican-controlled Congress.

Now let's come to present time. President Trump is our leader in 2020 when the pandemic hit our country. Mistakes were made which has caused chaos in our schools and universities, businesses have failed and closed, millions are unemployed, and by election day close to a quarter of a million of our fellow citizens, both young and old, will have died. Will voters place blame, or be like in Reagan's time, and will all be forgotten in the voting booth and allow Trump a second term?

Maybe I'm wrong, but I see hypocrisy here, or maybe...."it is what it is."

Michael Kober, Bloomington

