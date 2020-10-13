LETTER: Hypocrites shouldn't be moral judges

Christopher Columbus was no Christ; he was an imperfect human. Leftists and socialists go farther: he’s the worst type of villain. They say he was an evil slave trader, a native rapist and ravisher, and a genocidal maniac murderer who showcased native corpses. He was a villain, gold greedy, colonialist capitalist. They demand Columbus’ statues be demolished all over the country.
It must come down, they say, so we can see "history more clearly." How can they see clearly when they digest clouded history, echoing claims from people like Communist Howard Zinn (often taught from in government public schools)? Far from stellar, anti-Columbus Zinn despises the free market and advocates Marxism. His skewed and skewered fake history is often plagiarized from other anti-U.S. sources.
Columbus’ contemporary antagonists were master pecksniffian gaslighters. As psychological projectors and hypocrites, they often perpetuated the crimes they leveled at the Admiral. Unlike Columbus, they were the rapists, genocidal murderers, ravishers and slave drivers.
Sadly, times haven't changed. The past KKK progressives despised Columbus, just as modern progressive leftists. Today’s progressive leftist, however, promote forced mass theft of wealth and property in the name of equality and socialism. They promote murdering unborn innocent human babies in the name of “reproductive justice.” And they promote sexual immorality.
How can those dripping with hypocrisy be clear moral judges? What moral authority and moral credibility do they have? How can promoters of fake history and promoters of immorality not have clouded lenses to judge others?
Daniel Currier, Metamora
