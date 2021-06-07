LETTER: Hypocrites were silent last summer

This letter is in response to the three letters to the editor on June 1.

Where were you Democrat hypocrites when for five months last summer and fall the Democrat thugs looted, murdered, burnt down building and towns and assaulted citizens trying to rescue citizens?

Where was your outrage when night after night, thugs and terrorists attacked cops, military people and federal building with people inside. Rocks, lighted missiles, Molotov fire bombs and frozen bottles of water severely injuring our valued protectors for five straight months of your so-called “summer of love.”

New York liars like Nadler and Sen. Schumer calling it all “a myth.”

Right here in Bloomington-Normal, attacks on police, smashed windows to steal liquor, TVs and sporting goods. All in the name of socialist thuggery. You Democrats are the real insurrectionists and communist agitators. What are you people afraid of – besides real truth?

James R. Bourke, Normal

