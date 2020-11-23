LETTER: ID should be required to vote

In light of the current concerns and controversy with voter fraud, there is a relatively simple solution to prevent this sort of thing from happening in the future. A valid photo ID and voter registration card should be required in order to vote.

In most cases, every citizen of voting age already has these two forms of identification in their possession. Why is it so controversial to require an ID in order to vote? We have to present an ID for all sorts of things already, you would think that presenting an ID for something as important as voting would be a no-brainer.

By requiring proper identification, voter fraud (voting out of district, voting more than once, votes by non-citizens, votes by deceased people, etc.) could easily be eliminated. I’ve always thought it odd that when I go to vote all I have to do is give my name – how do they know that I’m really who I say I am and that I am indeed allowed to vote?

In Illinois, one can vote in U.S. Elections if they are a U.S. Citizen, at least 18 years old by Election Day, have been a resident of the precinct at least thirty days prior to Election Day, and have registered to vote prior to Election Day. In order to register to vote, two forms of ID are required with at least one showing your current residence address. There are also processes in place for homeless individuals to register to vote