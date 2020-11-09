 Skip to main content
LETTER: ID should have been checked when voting
I voted early at Eastland Mall and I took proof of who I was but they never asked to see my ID.

I thought if any one place to ask for an ID would be the voting place where your voting for the President of The United States. I just thought it was the one legal action that should have been done.

Anyone could have walked up and given a name and they would have no idea if that was that person or not. It seems to me the McLean County Clerk's Office should check into why this isn't being done.

Debra Smock, Bloomington

