LETTER: Identify barriers to mental health

For years it has been well documented that African American youth have underutilized mental health services. This is particularly problematic with the amount of black youth that has mental and behavioral health challenges. Findings from the National Comorbidity Survey-Adolescent Supplement demonstrate that nearly half of African American respondents (46.8%) experienced a mental health disorder before the age of eighteen (Merikangas, 2011). Black youth are diagnosed with behavioral and conduct disorders at a significantly higher rate than white youth (Baglivio, 2016), but services are not sought out.

African American adolescents are significantly less likely to have seen or talked with a mental health professional for a major depressive episode. They are significantly less likely to have an outpatient visit for a mental health problem than their non-Hispanic white counterparts (Cummins, 2011). Identifying the barriers and facilitators associated with utilizing mental health services for African Americans is essential for reducing racial disparities in mental health treatment and the consequences of unaddressed mental health service needs. These disparities exist even among insured African American families and those who live within proximity to mental health professionals.