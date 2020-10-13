LETTER: Illinois must pass tax amendment

On November 3, we need to vote "Yes" to support the constitutional amendment from its current fixed rate to a graduated tax rate which would allow those fortunate workers who earn more to be taxed at a higher rate than those who do not. Under the rates that will go into effect if the constitution is amended, 97% of taxpayers would pay the same, or slightly less, than what they pay currently. Those earning more than $250,000 a year would pay more on the amounts they earn above $250,000.

A fair tax is needed now more than ever to ensure that state and local governments have the resources they need to serve our communities including funding our schools, public health, social and mental health services, public safety, support for good jobs, and to provide good roads and infrastructure. These sectors have already experienced serious funding cuts since 2000 and have been among the hardest hit by the pandemic. This pandemic and resulting crisis has emphasized how inadequate our current tax situation is.

If the fair tax does not pass, the legislation will still need billions of dollars in order to fund basic services and address debt. Under our current flat-rate income tax, they could raise the rates on everyone or find other ways, such as taxing pensions, to raise revenue.