LETTER: Illinois needs end-of-life act

On April 8 the state of New Mexico joined the states of Oregon, Washington, California, Hawaii, Montana, Maine, Vermont, New Jersey, Colorado, and the District of Columbia to authorize medical aid in dying.

Medical aid in dying gives mentally capable adults with a prognosis of six months or less to live the option to get prescription medication to peacefully end unbearable suffering.

This compassionate end-of-life option is not yet available in Illinois. In order to have medical aid in dying authorized in Illinois, our legislators in Springfield must introduce and pass legislation in our state. Please let your legislators know that you support medical aid in dying and let them

know you would like to have this compassionate option available to those who are suffering at the end of life.

Sarah Breeden, Normal

