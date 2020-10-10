LETTER: Illinois needs graduated income tax

I have read with great interest the letters to the editor and researched the proposed Fair Tax Amendment, listened to webinars and tried to educate myself on this topic because of its importance.

Across the country, all but 8 states have moved to a graduated income tax because it is more fair to the average hard working low and middle income person in their state and thus does not ask the lowest income citizen to bear the same level of tax rate as is fixed on the wealthiest.

This graduated tax has not resulted in devastation to corporations or undue burden on the wealthiest in the states who have moved to this fairer way to collect revenue to support the state. Small businesses will not be negatively impacted because they likely do not have an income over $250,000.

The people who are serving our communities, the essential workers, the teachers, the health care providers, the construction workers, the maintenance staff who are keeping our buildings sanitized, the small business owners, the restaurant staff, should not have to pay the same tax rate on their earnings as do those who are able to hire tax attorneys to keep their taxable income reduced with all the myriad of existing tax loopholes.