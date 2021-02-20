LETTER: Illinois should employ constitutional carry

The time has come for Illinois to allow its citizens to protect themselves by allowing them to carry firearms without a permit.

Many states already allow constitutional carry with more passing these type of laws all the time. These are scary times with riots and looting locally and nationwide. People can not expect law enforcement to be their when these agencies are constantly under fire and are being downsized in many cities. There are even radical groups demanding policing agencies be abolished altogether.

All citizens need to be able to protect themselves and their families against these threats. We can expect more violence with open borders and no vetting of illegal aliens pouring into our country. People should not have to cower in their homes afraid to venture outside.

I believe thugs would be much less inclined to attack people if they thought the victim might be able to defend themselves. Contact your state representative and demand that you be given the right to defend yourself by carrying a firearm. This right is already enshrined in the Constitution and the law in many states.

Allen Swanson, Heyworth

