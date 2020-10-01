LETTER: Illinois State should show courage

I was extremely upset after reading Randy Reinhardt’s article ("Sign preceded OC's departure," Sept. 25). If the facts as presented in Reinhardt’s article are accurate, the Illinois State University athletic department should be ashamed for their lack of courage.

To fire Kurt Beathard for displaying a sign saying “All lives Matter to Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ” on his door is absolutely ludicrous. We live in a country of free speech. The message conveyed on that sign was not offensive to anyone, is a value I share, and not a valid cause of termination.

Shame on Larry Lyons and whomever else had a hand in Beathard’s dismissal. I have two degrees from Illinois State (B.A. 1972 and M.S. 1975) and have supported ISU both emotionally and monetarily for 48 years now. I am, for the first time, ashamed of my alma mater.

For those in charge at ISU: Please do not bring this fine institution down and negate all the great strides it has made over the years. Please do not cave in to every current societal whim and disgrace this university. Please show some courage and do what is right.

Tim Quinlan, Aurora

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0