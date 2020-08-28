LETTER: Imagine the damage Democrats could do

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Well, well, well! What have we got here? The Democrats have settled on their two candidates for the highest offices in the land. They have a team comprised of a confused elderly man vying for the presidency and a progressive liberal politician from California wanting to be VP. The California native’s political agenda was rejected by her own party just several months ago during the primaries. But for a political party entrenched in identity politics, she fits the bill right now.

Gee whiz, I wonder what their policy bucket list will look like should they win? Will they support a strong military, back our local police forces to maintain law and order, continue to fortify our borders, lower our tax burden, eliminate unnecessary regulatory burdens facing our small business owners, and keep American interests top priority?

Sorry, that’s not going to happen. Whose interests will have a higher priority? Will it be the law-abiding citizens that work hard for a living and pay the taxes that the government counts on, or instead the criminals ruling the streets of large Democrat-run cities like New York, Chicago, Portland, and Seattle? What do you think?