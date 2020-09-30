LETTER: Income tax method should change

There has been much debate whether Illinois should switch from a flat rate to a graduated income tax. The constitution must be amended to allow this to happen.

Thirty-four other states, D.C., and the U.S. (federal) levy graduated income tax rates. Marginal rates take place over the various thresholds. After deductions and credits, you then have effective rates. With a flat rate, all adjusted gross income is treated the same at 4.75%.

I am totally in favor of the graduate income tax amendment. We can raise more revenue, and the structural deficit can be erased. Only so much can be raised with the flat tax structure.

Illinois truly needs an income tax system to meet the need of our changing, dynamic society.

I urge you to vote yes for this amendment.

Mike Profilet, Normal

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0