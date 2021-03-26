LETTER: Incumbents best candidates for mayor

Let me propose one critical attribute that a candidate for mayor I am referring to what the job takes both physically for the many evenings away from home and family and emotionally for enduring the negative and personal attacks by those who disagree with decisions.

As one who has served on the Bloomington City Council, I believe the only way to truly appreciate what the role of mayor requires is to live with the rigors of serving on the city council. One needs to experience firsthand how much the role of a council member requires to even begin to understand how much more the role of mayor requires. Any candidate intending to successfully lead a community as mayor should have the foresight to campaign for and win an election to serve as a councilman prior to seeing to be the mayor leading that city council.

In Bloomington only Mayor Pro Tem Mboka Mwilambwe has exemplified that foresight, and in Normal only Mayor Chris Koos has illustrated that foresight. I have had experience working with Mboka on improving pension funding, increasing public transparency, visiting other community city council meetings and more. I have had experience working with Chris to bring minor league baseball to Normal, to revitalize the dying College Hills Mall by transforming it into the vibrant Shoppes at College Hills and more.