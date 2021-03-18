LETTER: Incumbents prove their capability

Normal has so much to offer and that is due to the leadership of Chris Koos and the council members who have worked to move things forward, not the people who snipe and talk negatively about the Town. Negative talk is cheap but often used by those that have nothing positive to offer. I want Normal to continue to thrive, not turn backwards as some candidates for mayor and council have based their candidacies on.
Chris Koos, mayor, Kevin McCarthy, council member and A.J. Zimmerman, chair of the Planning Commission, have proven their capability in helping Normal be the best it can be. They have and will be excellent stewards of tax dollars, as proven by the Town’s AAA bond rating.
Please cast your ballot for Chris, Kevin and A.J. so that Normal keeps excellent services for all citizens of our awesome community.
Cherhl Gaines, Normal