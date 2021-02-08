LETTER: Incumbents will keep future strong

Elections for mayor and council seats on the Normal Town Council are coming up April 6. This one is crucial. Candidates’ attitudes can be divided into two groups – those who are progressive and want to continue efforts to keep Normal growing and vibrant, and those who don’t favor a progressive approach to envisioning and planning for the town’s future. They represent very different visions of our future.
The Town of Normal is incredibly well-run. Development of Uptown Normal gives us pride and serves as a vibrant center of community life. The town attracted Rivian Automotive, which has brought investment and thousands of high paying jobs. Our infrastructure remains strong, as does our partnership with ISU. This year the Town has been proactive in helping both businesses and citizens suffering from COVID financial hits.
And we’ve been able to achieve all this while remaining fiscally strong, maintaining a AAA credit rating, something only 3% of U.S. towns achieve.
Normal has had the gift of an incredible mayor and council that have guided all of these accomplishments in recent years. The group of excellent candidates who are committed to continuing the progress we’ve made, in both quality of life and economic vitality, include Mayor Chris Koos and council candidates Kevin McCarthy, Brad McMillan, AJ Zimmerman and Chemberly Cummings. Mayor Koos and all four council candidates are moderate, thoughtful, fiscally responsible individuals who are committed to continuing our forward momentum.
But we are challenged by the views of the other candidates, all of whom are critical of the efforts that accomplished this progress. Their “vision” is a negative one; their “plans” are only about restricting growth without vision.
Very few people vote in local elections. Every single vote counts. Normal’s future is at stake. Please vote to keep our future strong.
Laurie Bergner, Normal