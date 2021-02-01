LETTER: Independents can marginalize fringes

When we were children, we loved fairy tales and fantasies, but as we grew older and developed critical thinking skills we were able to distinguish fact from fiction. So why do most Trump supporters seem to believe the constant diet of falsehoods they’re being fed by him, the GOP, alt-right media and internet?

In some cases it could be poor education, low information or personal biases and ideologies used as defense mechanisms to placate fears of being inferior to better educated or more economically successful minorities, women and immigrants.

However, a larger group likely knows they’re being lied to, but don’t care because their self-absorbed personalities make them need to feel important and powerful so they donate money; refuse to follow health rules; parade in their trucks, boats, cars and golf carts; wear MAGA apparel; fly Trump flags; protest; carry weapons and threaten those who disagree with Trump.

Then some well-meaning Christians hypocritically wanting to force their religious beliefs on others, although laws and court rulings they demand are unconstitutional, ignore the lies. For the past four years First Amendment rights have been under assault. Even Supreme Court Justice Barrett couldn’t name all First Amendment rights during her confirmation, forgetting about rights to assemble and petition.