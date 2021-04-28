LETTER: Input vital for county redistricting

McLean County voters, pay attention. Redistricting is a big deal. It will influence the next 10 years on how the county board represents us and how things get decided in local matters.

The current county board redistricting planning gives us cause for plenty of concern. As set now, the redistricting process has the county board executive committee “guiding a process toward a new plan,” and asking the public for ideas.

Because the committee isn’t offering specific options for possible plans, the public has a difficulty knowing how to offer effective input. Many public ideas put forth so far seem to ask for greater representation for our rural areas. McLean County’s rural area has only 23% of our total population. While they, like all groups, deserve fair and equal representation on the County Board, if they get greater representation, it will appear to be preferential representation over other groups.