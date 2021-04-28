LETTER: Input vital for county redistricting

McLean County voters, pay attention. Redistricting is a big deal. It will influence the next 10 years on how the county board represents us and how things get decided in local matters.
The current county board redistricting planning gives us cause for plenty of concern. As set now, the redistricting process has the county board executive committee “guiding a process toward a new plan,” and asking the public for ideas.
Because the committee isn’t offering specific options for possible plans, the public has a difficulty knowing how to offer effective input. Many public ideas put forth so far seem to ask for greater representation for our rural areas. McLean County’s rural area has only 23% of our total population. While they, like all groups, deserve fair and equal representation on the County Board, if they get greater representation, it will appear to be preferential representation over other groups.
Most importantly, the redistricting process, which is being developed exclusively by the county board executive committee, does not follow best practices as suggested by such nonpartisan organizations as the League of Women Voters. Nonpartisan groups support nonpartisan or bipartisan redistricting plans developed by commissions appointed to include equal numbers of both parties as well as community groups. The executive committee doesn’t meet any of these criteria.
Final redistricting plans aren’t due until July 1, so why are they planning a May 13 vote? There is still time to appoint a representative commission to draw up a fair plan.
If you don’t think the current process is a fair one, contact your county board members (go to https://www.mcleancountyil.gov/ find contact information) and County Board chair John McIntyre (john.mcintyre@mcleancountyil.gov) to register your disapproval. Let’s insist on a fair process that will lead to the most representative and effective redistricting plan.
Laurie Bergner, Normal