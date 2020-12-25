LETTER: Integrity matters in LaHood debate

U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood signed on to a legal argument to toss out the wishes of 20 million Americans who cast their votes in good faith. That case also was built upon the belief that one state may dictate rules for other states.

His defense? President Trump has been a good president and therefore warrants more time in office, despite what the majority of voters have said. On its face, that line of thinking is an assault on our democracy.

LaHood also defends his stand by saying Trump has the right to ensure the integrity of the election. But the greatest threat to election integrity is the president using his bully pulpit to claim fraud endlessly without being able to back up the claims. Trump has had his day in court -- weeks, actually -- without getting his allegations to stick in a setting where facts matter.

Integrity also matters.

Absent that, our nation looks like a banana republic rather than a city upon a hill to be admired, respected and emulated by the rest of the world.

It should not matter if LaHood is a supporter of Trump. LaHood’s love of country and the bedrock principles on which it is founded should override any allegiance to a candidate. In this case, the right choice should not have been in doubt.