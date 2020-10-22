LETTER: Involved Sommer has earned re-election

2020 has been a year of many challenges for all of our families. We have all had plenty of opportunities to read and learn about the objectives of our candidates who will be making decisions in our State that will impact us for many years. Today I am writing about one local candidate who has always shown great concern for his constituents.
State Representative Keith Sommer (R-District 88) is up for reelection on November 3. I’ve known Keith most of my life having grown up in the same neighborhood in Morton. I know Keith’s values as an honest, hard-working, family-oriented man who would go to the ends of the earth to help his constituents. He isn’t new to the game. He started out in local politics, became familiar with his community working with the Village of Morton and the Tazewell County Board. He has always been highly respected.
In addition, Keith serves on the House Committee for Adoption Reform. In 2015, he sponsored House Bill 3079, adoption reform legislation. This helped many families cut through much of the red tape required by adoptive families in the process of adopting. The Illinois Family Institute supports him 100%. Keith is also very involved in economic development in our area, having served on the Business Occupations Licenses, Economic Development House committees. Just recently, in August of this year, Keith was named “Champion of Free Enterprise” by the Illinois Chamber of Commerce for his “defense of free enterprise and the furtherance of economic opportunities for Illinoisans.”
Please cast your vote for State Representative Keith Sommer on November 3.
Susan Hufford Green, Danvers
Danvers, Illinois
