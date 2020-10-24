LETTER: Irresponsible to confirm nominee

As a board member at Planned Parenthood of Illinois, I’ve seen firsthand how the continued attacks on affordable healthcare and reproductive rights have affected our patients over the last four years.

The politicians pushing to confirm Amy Coney Barrett to Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat are the same politicians who have worked tirelessly to block patients from accessing essential healthcare. If these politicians get their way and Barrett is confirmed, her judicial record indicates she will be hostile to reproductive rights and what little is left of our access to health care — including abortion, affordable healthcare coverage, and so much more — may be gone for generations.

The timing could not be more dire. One week after the election, the Supreme Court is set to hear a case that could strike down the Affordable Care Act. Eliminating the ACA would cause tens of thousands of Illinois residents to lose their health insurance and eliminate critical protections that have improved health care access, especially for people with pre-existing conditions.