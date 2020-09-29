LETTER: is this the kind of country we want?

By now you’ve heard Trump’s Sept. 23 press briefing comments. When asked about committing to peaceful transfer of power, he replied: “going to have to see what happens … get rid of ballots, will be very peaceful, there won’t be a transfer frankly, there will be just a continuation.” He calls mail-in voting a scam. He wants to have ‘his’ poll watchers especially in ‘blue’ states challenge and confiscate ballots.

Is this really the person you want representing America another four years? He has already mentioned 2024. It’s clear, Trump has become a dictator. If history is not remembered it’s bound to be repeated, for better or worse. On a few occasions he has said, “I will institute ‘patriotic education’,” a euphemism for state education as in China or Russia.

These are some of tactics dictators use: criticizing free press, blaming predecessors, ridiculing ‘enemies,’ aligning self with other dictators, failing to condemn violence perpetrated on your behalf, endorsing police brutality, discrediting nation’s system of justice, issuing executive orders bypassing government, telling supporters what they want to hear, accusing ‘other’ side of that which you are guilty, assaulting facts, and finally, disparaging free election process. Sound familiar?