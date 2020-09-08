LETTER: ISU students must be responsible

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Bloomington's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To all of you ISU students, you need to get your act together and start paying attention to taking necessary precautions for COVID-19. Thanks to your recent carelessness, McLean County might be forced to experience stricter guidelines which may result in more business closures and resultant layoffs.

We’re talking about people’s livelihoods here, because you can’t be bothered to take some precautions. The community appreciates the business the students normally bring but this year it may come at a steep price. It’s time to be responsible, grow up and think about others besides yourselves.

And thank you to all the students who are trying to be responsible already. Maybe you can influence the others before too many people lose their livelihoods. Personally, I’m very disappointed so far in the lack of maturity being exhibited by too many young adults.

Jeffrey Bahnsen, Bloomington

