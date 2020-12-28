LETTER: ISU unfair to teaching assistants

ISU’s graduate workers union has been at the bargaining table for our first contract for the last 14 months, and we’ve struggled to get anything resembling compromise from the university. Instead, ISU delays at every opportunity. We gave ISU our economic proposals in October 2019, and did not receive a response for over a year of bargaining. All while a global pandemic spreads devastation, metastasizing existing economic, health, and food insecurity because ISU pays teaching assistants poverty wages.
In bargaining, the excuses for stipend raises are numerous: we don’t have the funds, universities are struggling due to the pandemic etc. But this distracts from the point: ISU should’ve been paying TAs significantly more for years. As administrative salaries have gone up, student fees and tuition have risen, but TA stipends are stagnant.
ISU’s lead negotiator makes over $150,000 per year. The TA minimum is a little less than $10,000 per year, and in the raise ISU offers it stays below $10,000. ISU pays a single human the equivalent of 15 TAs in order to not pay TAs.
Each TA will generate ISU over $26,000 per course in revenue during the spring semester. During that time, TAs making the minimum will receive less than $4,000 in wages. Where is that $22,000 gap going? The answer is: ISU would rather pay executives to fight TAs than pay TAs a just wage.
There is $1,000,000 in annual salaries at the bargaining table telling impoverished TAs there is not enough money, that a raise for TAs would increase undergraduate tuition. ISU would rather pay executives to tell TAs they can’t pay TAs. Nowhere is this contrast more immediate than ISU’s lead negotiator who makes over $12,000 a month, more than many TAs make across our nine-month contract.
Steven Lazaroff, Natalie Jipson, Trevor Rickerd, Normal