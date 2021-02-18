LETTER: Join Illinois fair vote movement

Ranked choice voting would eliminate the need to hold a primary and would make it easier for more people to have a say in who represents them on city council. Ranked choice voting (RCV) is a simple upgrade to our current voting system where voters rank the candidates first, second, third, etc. in the order of their preference. If your first choice candidate is in last place, your vote gets transferred to your second choice candidate. This allows for several rounds of voting to take place while only requiring voters to show up once. And it means the larger group of voters that typically turns out for a general election gets more choice and a chance to vote for their favorite candidate rather than having their choices limited by the smaller group who turned out for the primary. In the end, just like today, a candidate can’t win unless they have at least some level of support from over 50% of voters.