LETTER: Karla Bailey Smith a compassionate

Karla Bailey Smith is running for Illinois House of Representatives in the 88th District. There are so many important issues to consider this year as you prepare to cast your ballot. One of them is the epidemic of gun violence in communities. Every day, more than 100 people in the United States are killed with guns. And as a resident of Bloomington, which reported more than 10 gun fatalities in 2018, Karla is keenly aware of the devastating impact of gun violence in local communities.

Karla is compassionate in supporting the survivors of gun violence, and committed to supporting stronger gun laws, those that the majority of Americans support. Karla’s opponent, Keith Sommer, had the opportunity to vote to prohibit bump stocks and he voted no. To require a 72 hour waiting period for gun purchases and he voted no. To establish the age limit for the purchase of assault style weapons to 21 and he voted no.

Karla has received Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Distinction which lets voters know she will stand up for gun safety. She is the best choice to represent the people of the 88th District. Vote for Karla Bailey Smith.

Karen Irvin, Bloomington

