LETTER: Kathy Davis-Yoder extremely qualified

The fact that anyone can run for a coroner position amazes me. But if you look at the education and experience of our current coroner you will quickly see that we have a candidate that is extremely qualified.

First, education; B.S Nursing from Mennonite College of Nursing, M.S., Nursing from Illinois State University, and Doctor of Nursing Practice from Vanderbilt University. Second, experience. Besides being the coroner since 2014, she works an Advanced Practice Nurse/Neurosurgery/Research/Convenient Care for Carle Medical Group with years of prior professional medical experience and certifications.

I also read her response to the questionnaire asked by McLean County Chamber of Commerce which was very impressive and its clear she understands the challenges of budgeting during these times when all budgets are extremely tight.

The fact you must be associated with a political party as a candidate for coroner also confuses me. There is no correlation between your experience as a medical professional to be coroner and your political ideology. If you look at the experience, background, and ability to budget a county department, you will quickly see we are fortunate to have Kathy Davis-Yoder as our coroner and encourage you to join me to vote to keep her as our coroner.

Mike and Jan Talkington, Bloomington

