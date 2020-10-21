 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Keep Dan Brady as representative
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Keep Dan Brady as representative

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Letters to the Editor - Pantagraph (copy)

In a few short days, we, as voters, have the opportunity to send a message to Springfield. We have the opportunity to keep Dan Brady as our representative in the 105th District. We have all seen what has become of the great state of Illinois under years of Democrat rule. The Democrat leadership is an embarrassment. Apparently, Chicago doesn't have the courage to get rid of Mike Madigan. Adding another Democrat to Mike's army would be unconscionable.

Dan Brady has proved himself to be a leader among the House minority. He has proved his commitment to his constituents, not to politics He has proved his commitment to freedom, not the socialist agenda the left is pushing. For the sake of the health of our state, re-elect Dan Brady.

Todd Miller, Bloomington

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News