LETTER: Keep Dan Brady as representative

In a few short days, we, as voters, have the opportunity to send a message to Springfield. We have the opportunity to keep Dan Brady as our representative in the 105th District. We have all seen what has become of the great state of Illinois under years of Democrat rule. The Democrat leadership is an embarrassment. Apparently, Chicago doesn't have the courage to get rid of Mike Madigan. Adding another Democrat to Mike's army would be unconscionable.
Dan Brady has proved himself to be a leader among the House minority. He has proved his commitment to his constituents, not to politics He has proved his commitment to freedom, not the socialist agenda the left is pushing. For the sake of the health of our state, re-elect Dan Brady.
Todd Miller, Bloomington
